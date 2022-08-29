RIL AGM: Reliance to enter FMCG biz this year

-
ALSO READ
RIL AGM: Jio to launch 5G by Diwali
Reliance Brands to acquire 40% stake in Plastic Legno's India biz
Channelier FMCG Awards 2021 Honour India's Best FMCG Brands
Embassy REIT to enter into Rs 950 cr debt financing arrangement with its investment entity
Renewcell and Birla Cellulose enter into long term collaboration
-
At the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), its retail arm's director Isha Ambani announced that the company will launch a fast-moving consumer business (FMCG) business.
"I am excited to announce that this year, we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver high quality, affordable products which solve every Indian's daily needs.
As part of our commitment to India's rich culture and heritage, we will soon start marketing quality goods produced by tribals and other marginalised communities across India. This will not only provide these communities gainful opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship but also help preserve the incredibly rich talent, skill sets and knowledge base of our traditional Indian artisans, especially women," Isha Ambani said.
"We served over 200 million registered customers, at Reliance Retail's physical stores and digital platforms. We welcomed 520 million walk-ins to our stores, a growth of 18% YoY, and 4.5 billion visits to our digital platforms, up 2.3x YoY.
"Our digital commerce platforms continued their growth with nearly six lakh orders being delivered every day, an increase of 2.5 times over last year."
"We opened over 2,500 stores in the year to take our store count to over 15,000. We generated employment for more than 1,50,000 during the year, taking our employee base to over 3,60,000."
"Finally, on behalf of the entire Retail team, I would like to end by reiterating our commitment to exponentially grow this business in the years to come," she added.
RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
RIL reported 40.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,443 crore on 56.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,19,304 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Shares of RIL fell 0.72% to Rs 2600 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU