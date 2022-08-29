Procter & Gamble Health Q4 PAT surges 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Procter & Gamble Health's net profit jumped 21.54% to Rs 41.19 crore in Q4 June 2022 from Rs 33.89 crore recorded in Q4 June 2021.

Net sales rose 3.68% to Rs 295.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as compared to Rs 285.40 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. Domestic sales were up by 8% however quarter performance was impacted by economic and financial challenges in Sri Lanka, the company said.

The company's profit before tax stood at Rs 54.65 crore in the fourth quarter, up 25.55% from Rs 43.53 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, cost of raw materials consumed was at Rs 72.47 crore (down 1.27% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 42.13 crore (down 9.57% YoY).

On full year basis, the company's net profit grew 8.89% year on year to Rs 192.52 crore in year ended 30 June 2022. The firm's net profit increased despite unprecedented commodity inflations during this fiscal. Net sales rose 10.48% to Rs 1,114.41 crore in year ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 1,008.73 crore reported in the same period last year. The rise in sales was supported by strong established brands in healthcare space trusted by healthcare professionals, the company stated.

Milind Thatte, managing director of P&G Health India, said, We have registered consistent growth in revenue in recent quarters in a challenging environment which saw the industry facing headwinds across many categories. This has been a result of extensive efforts across all fronts to improve awareness and accessibility of our superior, quality products, and better serve our customers, consumers, partners and communities. We continued our efforts to create awareness through integrated campaigns encouraging consumers to identify symptoms and seek timely treatment. Our team stepped up on scientific education efforts for healthcare practitioners through accredited symposiums, roundtables and congresses with leading medical and pharmacy associations.

He further added, This year, we also launched the 'P&G Health Academy', a virtual platform that brings together health experts from across the globe to converge, share and learn. We strengthened our go-to-market strategy through new initiatives that aim to increase reach and distribution. We continued to invest in strengthening public health through our flagship CSR program 'SEHAT' (meaning health) with 9 bespoke initiatives, while making strong progress on gender diversity, equality and inclusion through our i-RISE program.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11.50 per equity share, for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

Procter & Gamble Health is one of India's largest VMS companies manufacturing and marketing vitamins, minerals, and supplements products.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health were down 0.46% to Rs 4,171.30 on the BSE.

