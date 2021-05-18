Jyothy Labs rises after Q4 PAT climbs 3% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Jyothy Labs rose 1.07% to Rs 150.70 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 2.59% to Rs 27.28 crore on 25.98% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 495.11 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The profit after tax includes an exceptional item pertaining to excise duty receivable for previous years worth Rs 23.50 crore written off pursuant to change in the government policy.

EBITDA jumped 74.8% to Rs 70.90 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. EBITDA margin improved to 14.3% during the quarter from 10.3% in Q4 March 2020. FMCG sales grew by 27.3% during the period under review.

Jyothy Labs posted good results backed by recovery across all channels. Although the quarter had an impact of the second wave COVID-19 lockdown, the commitment from all stakeholders delivered healthy overall performance, the press statement stated. The company's focus on developing innovative techniques to market its brands has been a strengthening aid for the individual brand portfolios.

The company has been continuously engaged with strengthening its communication through advertisements and digital engagement. Its move towards cost rationalisation, enhancing advertisement spends and presenting innovative brands had been at the forefront of driving growth. The quarter gone by also witnessed demand resurgence backed by increased consumer spending and overall trade acceleration. With this, there has been a substantial increase in revenues across rural and urban trade. Modern Trade stores (MT) and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) operations have seen improvement.

The company is now net debt free. Net cash balance as at 31 March 2021 was Rs 76.89 crore compared with net debt balance of Rs 254 crore as at 31 March 2020.

Commenting on the Q4 FY2021 financial performance, M R Jyothy, managing director (MD) of Jyothy Labs, said: "We started this year with a positive note inspite of challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic. Our performance for the year have been satisfactory backed by brand launches and improvement in market share across categories. We have been focusing on innovations and product differentiation and we believe that this will have a long-term benefit for us. We have been witnessing a good traction across segments and are aligned to achieve higher growths."

The board has recommended final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Jyothy Labs (JLL), one of the leading Indian FMCG Companies was founded in 1983 with a single brand 'Ujala' which has evolved into a multi brand, BSE & NSE listed Company involved in the manufacturing and marketing of products in fabric care, dishwash, mosquito repellent and personal care.

