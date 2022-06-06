Adani Green Energy slides for 2nd day; rises over 36% YTD

Adani Green Energy declined 2.46% to Rs 1,810.20, extending losses for second day in a row.

The stock has lost 6% in two sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 1,925.80 recorded on 2 June 2022.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 36.22% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 4.31% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 31.51. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

Adani Green Energy is one of the largest renewable companies in India. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. The electricity generated is supplied to central and state government entities and government-backed corporations.

On a consolidated basis, Adani Green Energy's net profit jumped 12.8% to Rs 133.15 crore on a 45.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,422 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)