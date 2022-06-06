Kolte-Patil, Tata Power partner to ease EV adoption

Kolte-Patil Developers (KPDL) has partnered with Tata Power Company to set up charging stations across its projects in the cities of Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru for providing comprehensive charging solutions to the EV owners.

The real estate developer said that Tata Power with its expertise and proven track record to provide EV charging facilities will offer EV charging to residential customers of Kolte-Patil Developers, further easing their e-mobility journey, providing a uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience.

With this partnership, EV owners across KPDL properties will have access to a 24x7 charging, monitoring, and e-payments facility through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app.

Gurinder Singh Sandhu, chief - new business services of Tata Power said, "Tata Power is leading India's E-mobility transformation by providing charging stations along highways, residential and commercial complexes. Our technical prowess in the EV charging space, together with Kolte Patil Developers' wide client base across key metros cities, would undoubtedly pave the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles."

Commenting on this, Rahul Talele, group CEO of Kolte-Patil Developers, said: "We are excited to join hands with Tata Power on this partnership. ESG and Customer-Centricity have been key focus areas for us. Kolte-Patil Developers has been creating environment-friendly spaces, which are present perfect and future-proof through our designs and execution for several years. And this alliance allows us to further improve the quality of the lives of our residents in a smart, sustainable manner."

Tata Power is lndia's leading provider of EV charging solutions, with over 1500 public and semi-public EV chargers installed and another 550+ chargers in various stages of installation. The company also has a network of 13000+ Home chargers (for private use) & 200+ Bus charging points installed across India.

EV charging stations have the potential to become an indispensable amenity for residential and commercial properties in the days ahead. Tata Power said that it is upbeat to meet these demands in time and is in alignment with the Government's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) of supporting the electrification of private and public vehicles by providing the necessary infrastructure.

Kolte-Patil Developers is a real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market, and growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Kolte-Patil Developers was up 0.48% at Rs 259.20 while of Tata Power Company rose 0.37% to Rs 231.90 on the BSE.

