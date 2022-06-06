ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1210.25, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.17% rally in NIFTY and a 2.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1210.25, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 16566.3. The Sensex is at 55728.04, down 0.07%.ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 4.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16330.4, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1215.95, down 0.65% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 16.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.17% rally in NIFTY and a 2.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 47.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

