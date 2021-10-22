Volumes soar at Gateway Distriparks Ltd counter

Gateway Distriparks Ltd recorded volume of 6.11 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 33.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18410 shares

K E C International Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 October 2021.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd recorded volume of 6.11 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 33.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18410 shares. The stock gained 1.42% to Rs.268.55. Volumes stood at 38444 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd saw volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26155 shares. The stock increased 10.22% to Rs.511.90. Volumes stood at 31559 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20527 shares. The stock lost 3.00% to Rs.505.00. Volumes stood at 7471 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd notched up volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.40% to Rs.625.00. Volumes stood at 73225 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd recorded volume of 55 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.37% to Rs.40.70. Volumes stood at 54.16 lakh shares in the last session.

