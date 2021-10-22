CONCOR Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 253 cr

-
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) reported a 37.4% increase in company's consolidated net profit to Rs 253.72 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 184.62 crore posted in Q2 FY21.Net sales for Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 1,837 crore, rising 21.7% year on year from Rs 1,509 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax jumped 42.8% to Rs 335 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as 3 November 2021.
Shares of Container Corporation were trading 0.02% lower at Rs 664.60 on BSE.
CONCOR is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.
As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 54.8% stake in the company.
