Adani Green Energy wins solar power project of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

-
ALSO READ
SC asks CERC to decide on amendments in PPAs of power companies
SBG Cleantech Energy lowest bidder at solar auction by GUVNL
Adani Power Q3 net loss lower at Rs 1,181 cr
Tata Power welcomes relief to Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project
India's thermal coal imports likely to rise 10 percent in 2019 - Adani Power
-
Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has been awarded for setting up 150 MWac solar power project in the Tender issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam ("GUVNL") to be developed in the State of Gujarat. The fixed PPA tariff is Rs. 2.671 kWh for a period of 25 years.
Project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY 2021.
With this, AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 4.31 GWac with 1. 97 GWac operational projects and balance 2.34 GWac in development stage.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU