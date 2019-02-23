Adani Green Energy wins solar power project of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat), a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Energy has been awarded for setting up 150 MWac solar power project in the Tender issued by Urja Vikas Nigam ("GUVNL") to be developed in the State of The fixed PPA tariff is Rs. 2.671 kWh for a period of 25 years.

Project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY 2021.

With this, AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in stands at 4.31 GWac with 1. 97 GWac operational projects and balance 2.34 GWac in development stage.

