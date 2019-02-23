Adani Green Energy wins solar power project of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

JUST IN
Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has been awarded for setting up 150 MWac solar power project in the Tender issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam ("GUVNL") to be developed in the State of Gujarat. The fixed PPA tariff is Rs. 2.671 kWh for a period of 25 years.

Project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY 2021.

With this, AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 4.31 GWac with 1. 97 GWac operational projects and balance 2.34 GWac in development stage.

Sat, February 23 2019. 13:13 IST

