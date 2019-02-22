Board of Vyapar Industries approves buyback of shares up to Rs 4.43 cr

-
At meeting held on 22 February 2019Vyapar Industries announced that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 22 February 2019, inter alia have approved the buyback of upto 15,30,000 Equity Shares of the Company (the "Equity Shares") of the face value of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 29/- per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 4.43 crore.
