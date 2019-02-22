Board of Vyapar Industries approves buyback of shares up to Rs 4.43 cr

JUST IN
Business Standard

At meeting held on 22 February 2019

Vyapar Industries announced that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 22 February 2019, inter alia have approved the buyback of upto 15,30,000 Equity Shares of the Company (the "Equity Shares") of the face value of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 29/- per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 4.43 crore.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 19:15 IST

