Mold-Tek Packaging to inaugurate 9th manufacturing plant at Vizag

is inaugurating its 9th at Pudi (Vizag) on 24 February 2019 mainly to cater to the packaging requirement of Asian Paints and clients in the East.

Mold-Tek has already inaugurated its 8th at Mysore on 07 February 2019 to supply packaging mainly to Asian Paints, Mysore plant requirements and

Each plant initial production capacity is 3000 Mts per annum and it may reach to 7000 Mts per annum by 2022-23.

At present peak capacity, these plants can add Rs. 120 crore to the top line.

Company's initial investment is around Rs. 25.00 crore on each plant.

Both plants will be equipped with world class Injection Molding Machines and Robotic decoration apart from HTL and

Both plants commercial production is expected from 01 March 2019 and considerable revenues from these plants shall accrue from April, 2019.

