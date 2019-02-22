Board of Tulive Developers approves buyback of shares upto Rs 16.80 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 22 February 2019The Board of Directors of Tulive Developers at its meeting held on 22 February 2019 approved the buyback of upto 4,80,000 Equity Shares of the Company of the face value of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 350 per Equity Share aggregating up to Rs 16.80 crore .
