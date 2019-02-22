JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Corporation Bank receives capital infusion of Rs 9086 crore from Govt. of India

Board of Tulive Developers approves buyback of shares upto Rs 16.80 cr
Business Standard

Allahabad Bank intimates of appropriation of GoI's capital infusion of Rs 6896 cr

Capital Market 

Allahabad Bank announced that out of the capital infusion of Rs 6896 crore received from Government of India, Rs 2750 crore has been appropriated to make loan loss provision in order to bring down the Net NPA ratio below the threshold under Prompt Corrective Action Framework and remaining Rs 4146 crore has been appropriated towards shoring up the capital base so as to enhance the Capital to Risk Weight Asset Ratio (CRAR) of the Bank above regulatory minimum of 10.875% with Tier 1 including CET 1 CRAR above 8.875% i.e. above the threshold under Prompt Corrective Action Framework of the Reserve Bank of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements