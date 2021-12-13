Ircon International successfully bids for NHAI road project in Punjab

-
Ircon International has emerged as the lowest bidder for Construction of 4 by 6 lane green fields Ludhiana Rupnagar NH205 K from junction with NE5 Manewal Ludhiana to junction with NH205 Bheora Rupnagar spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under BMP in Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode Package 366.440 to 90.500 and spur to Kharar 0.000 to 19.200 total 43.26 (Pacakge 3).
The project was floated by National Highways Authority of India on competitive bidding and value of the project is approx.
Rs.1107 crore (Bid Project Cost). The completion period of the project is 02 years.
This work will be undertaken & executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle ("Concessionaire" as a limited liability company) which shall be incorporated by IRCON as its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company.
