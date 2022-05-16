Adani Group to acquire Holcim's entire stakes in Ambuja Cements and ACC

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja Cements, ACC slide on buzz of Holcim's stake sale
Ambuja Cements slips after Q4 PAT drops 49% YoY
HarperCollins presents 'The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company' by Narotam Sekhsaria
Ambuja Cement slips after Q1 PAT declines 25% YoY to Rs 495 cr
Ambuja Cement, ACC, DMart, Maruti Suzuki in focus
-
Holcim has signed a binding agreement for the Adani Group to acquire its business in India, comprising its 63.11% stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05% interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48% direct stake in ACC.
The corresponding offer share prices of Rs 385 for Ambuja Cement and Rs 2,300 for ACC translate into cash proceeds of CHF 6.4 billion for Holcim
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU