Adani Port board to mull fund raising on 14 July

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday announced that its board will meet on Wednesday (14 July) to consider raising upto $750 million through issuance of US$ denominated foreign currency bonds.

The board of APSEZ will meet on Wednesday (14 July 2021), to consider raising funds by way of issuance of US$ denominated foreign currency bonds which may be issued in one or more tranches, in India or overseas. The instrument may be listed in any one or more stock exchanges in India or overseas, for refinancing of existing borrowing.

The total amount for fund raising will not exceed $750 million and the fundraising will be on a private placement basis or otherwise, to any persons, entities, bodies corporate, companies, banks, financial institutions under applicable laws.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to ports and logistics platform for India.

On a consolidated basis, APSEZ posted 285% jump in net profit to Rs 1287.80 crore on 21.1% rise in total income to Rs 4072.42 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Shares of APSEZ were up 0.03% at Rs 728.50 on BSE.

