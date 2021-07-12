CONCOR volumes grow 35% YoY in Q1

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) said that total throughput increased by 35.35% to 9,91,746 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q1 FY22 from 7,32,711 TEUs in Q1 FY21.

While the company's domestic throughput jumped 68.57% year-on-year to 1,76,669 TEUs in Q1 FY22. Export throughput improved by 29.81% to 8,15,077 TEUs in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

CONCOR is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.

On a consolidated basis, CONCOR's net profit slumped 94.1% to Rs 18.58 crore on 23.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,956.69 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Shares of CONCOR were up 1.97% at Rs 687 on BSE.

