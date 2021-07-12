Maruti Suzuki announces price hike for Swift, CNG variants

The car major on Monday announced a price hike for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs.

Increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to Rs 15,000 on Swift and all CNG variants. The new prices are effective from Monday, 12 July, 2021.

The company added that the price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles). The car maker reported a 9.7% decline in net profit to Rs 1,166.10 crore on 33.6% increase in net sales to Rs 22,958.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were up 1.55% at Rs 7,540.35 on BSE.

