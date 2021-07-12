Hatsun Agro gains after Tamil Nadu milk plant starts operations

Hatsun Agro Product rose 2.55% to Rs 962.15 after the company said its newly commissioned milk manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu started commercial production on 12 July 2021.

The plant has a milk handling capacity of 3.5 lakh litres per day (LLPD).

Hatsun Agro Product's net profit soared 618% to Rs 57.14 crore on 23.89% rise in net sales to Rs 1,568.87 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Hatsun Agro Product is a leading private sector dairy player in India. Its products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

The scrip hit a record high at Rs 980 in intraday trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)