Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 78.5 points or 2.69% at 2992.62 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 7.4%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 6.04%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 5.15%),Sobha Ltd (up 3.39%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.58%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.56%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.42%), DLF Ltd (up 2.13%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.28%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 242.65 or 0.46% at 52628.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.65 points or 0.48% at 15764.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 232.22 points or 0.9% at 26106.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.57 points or 0.57% at 8037.32.

On BSE,2094 shares were trading in green, 689 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

