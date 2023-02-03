Adani Ports and SEZ cargo volumes rise 11% YoY in Jan

-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it handled approximately 27.6 MMT of total cargo in January 2023, recording a growth of 11% year on year.The handled cargo volumes rose 9.96% as against with 25.1 MMT of total cargo handled in December 2022.
During April 2022- January 2023, APSEZ clocked approximately 280.5 MMT, registering a growth of 8% year on year.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is engaged in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to Port at Mundra.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 65.5% to Rs 1,737.81 crore on 32.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,210.80 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
The scrip tumbled 5.16% to Rs 438.15 on the BSE. The stock is down 55.65% form its 52-week high of Rs 987.90 hit on 20 September 2022.
