Financials shares edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 84.73 points or 1% at 8559.31 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 9.06%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 3.27%),PB Fintech Ltd (up 3.1%),ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 2.94%),AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 2.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (up 2.29%), SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 2.23%), Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.21%), Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 2%), and CSB Bank Ltd (up 1.83%).

On the other hand, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (down 9.98%), UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (down 5.99%), and TruCap Finance Ltd (down 3.95%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 348.25 or 0.58% at 60280.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.65 points or 0.28% at 17659.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 110.02 points or 0.39% at 27884.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.99 points or 0.48% at 8721.78.

On BSE,1258 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

