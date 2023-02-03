Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 10%, S&P BSE Utilities index Shed 3.29%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 49.7% over last one month compared to 19.29% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.69% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 10% today to trade at Rs 934.25. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 3.29% to quote at 2863.45. The index is down 19.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd decreased 10% and Adani Power Ltd lost 5% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 15.02 % over last one year compared to the 2.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 49.7% over last one month compared to 19.29% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5733 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 934.25 on 03 Feb 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)