Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 425.43 points or 1.13% at 37935.84 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.2%), Blue Star Ltd (up 2.51%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.94%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.53%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 7.55%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.68%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (down 1.94%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 348.25 or 0.58% at 60280.49.
The Nifty 50 index was up 48.65 points or 0.28% at 17659.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 110.02 points or 0.39% at 27884.14.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.99 points or 0.48% at 8721.78.
On BSE,1258 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
