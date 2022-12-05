Adani Ports and SEZ handles total cargo volume of 25.3 MMT in Nov'22

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said that it handled a cargo volume of approximately 25.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in November 2022, registering a growth of 2.26% from 24.74 MMT recorded in November 2021.

The rise in total cargo volume factors year on year (YoY) growth of 6% in container volumes and 2% in dry bulk cargo.

During April-November 2022, APSEZ clocked approximately 228 MMT of cargo volumes, implying a 9% YoY growth.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 65.5% to Rs 1,737.81 crore on 32.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,210.80 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declined 0.70% to Rs 882.10 on the BSE.

