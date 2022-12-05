Dilip Buildcon rises on executing contract agreement with GMRC

Dilip Buildcon gained 2.42% to Rs 243.80 after the company announced that it has executed a contract agreement with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for Phase-1 of Surat Metro Rail proiect in the state of Gujrat.

The scope of the project entails construction of 8.702 kms elevated viaduct and 7 nos. stations (excl. E&M, architectural finishing and roofing) from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End under corridor-2 in connection with Surat Metlo Rail Project Phase - I (Pkg-CS-6).

The cost of project is Rs 702.02 crore. The period of completion of the project is 26 months.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states & 1 union territory.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 64.15 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 19.31 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 4.91% year on year to Rs 2,261.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

