SpiceJet jumps on clearing ICAO safety audit

SpiceJet rose 2.18% to Rs 39.80 after the company said its operations, safety processes and systems were found to be strong by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation around the world.

On 14 November, 2022, the ICAO Auditing Committee visited the SpiceJet Head Office, from where all SpiceJet flights are controlled, and the SpiceJet flight dispatch offices at Delhi Airport. They audited and reviewed the various flight critical functions and operational areas such as flight planning, weather assessment, route planning, aircraft serviceability, operations to critical airports, pilot rostering systems, cabin safety procedures etc.

SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline part of the audit conducted by ICAO under Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach. The audit of SpiceJet safety systems helped India achieve its highest ever safety ranking in ICAO audit.

The ICAO audit is the benchmark of safety. We are proud that our safety culture, systems, processes and operations have been found to be in order and at par with the global best practices and safety standards, said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

"We are proud that SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline to undergo validation checks by ICAO in this audit. SpiceJet is truly humbled at playing a role in India achieving the highest ever safety ranking and making it to the top 50 nations in terms of ICAO aviation safety audit scores. This audit is a testament to the highest standard of safety followed by SpiceJet."

Significantly, in the field of primary aviation legislation and specific operating regulations, India's effective implementation (EI) is now reportedly 100% - up from 90.48% in 2018.

SpiceJet has been running a safe airline for 17 years and continues to do so. SpiceJet has flown with the highest passenger load factor in the Indian skies for a record seven years. Starting April 2015, SpiceJet has recorded the highest occupancy among all Indian domestic airlines - a feat unparalleled in global aviation. The airline also holds the envious distinction of having flown with a Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of more than 90% for a record 58 consecutive months.

SpiceJet is an IATA‐IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q‐400s & freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India. The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on‐time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

On a consolidated basis, SpiceJet reported net loss of Rs 833.32 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 570.56 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 45.49% YoY to Rs 1897.90 crore in Q2 September 2022.

