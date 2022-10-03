Adani Ports records 13% jump in September cargo volumes

-
-
In the initial six months of FY23, the company managed 177.5 MMT of cargo, which is a good 11% increase over the corresponding period last year.
The average monthly cargo run rate is well aligned within our annual guided range of 350 -360 MMT.
During 1HFY23, east coast volumes are up 13% YoY, supported by Krishnapatnam (+13%), Gangavaram (+9%) and Kattupalli & Ennore combined (+51%). The west coast volume jump of 10% is supported by Mundra (8%), Dahej (65%), Tuna (19%), and Goa (22%).
