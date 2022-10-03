Zydus receives USFDA approval for Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Lupin gains on USFDA nod on Mirabegron tablets
Glenmark Pharma says USFDA issues Form 483 observations for co's formulation facility
Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for depression and herpes drugs
Dr Reddy's Lab formulation facility gets two observations
Dr Reddy's Lab gains on launching Toviaz generic in US
-
S. subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets USP 25 mg and 50 mg (USRLD: Myrbetriq).
Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Mirabegron extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg and therefore is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for Mirabegron Extended Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg.
Mirabegron is indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.
Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets USP 25mg and 50mg had annual sales of USD 2.42 bn in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT August 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU