JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Coal India achieves 12.3% higher production; offtake remains muted
Business Standard

HFCL launches Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of products

Capital Market 

HFCL has launched world's first Open source Wi-Fi 7 Access Points products in addition to the existing Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 range of products.

The Company has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., for its newly developed Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of products.

The new Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio has a wide range of dual band and tri-band Indoor and Outdoor variants. HFCL IO new product range is based on the IEEE 802.11be - a revolutionary Wi-Fi technology that is designed to deliver Extremely High Throughput (EHT), higher spectral efficiency, better interference mitigation and Real Time Applications (RTA) support.

The Company shall market the new Wi-Fi 7 Products under its own brand name of IO by HFCL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU