HFCL launches Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of products

The Company has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., for its newly developed Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of products.
The new Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio has a wide range of dual band and tri-band Indoor and Outdoor variants. HFCL IO new product range is based on the IEEE 802.11be - a revolutionary Wi-Fi technology that is designed to deliver Extremely High Throughput (EHT), higher spectral efficiency, better interference mitigation and Real Time Applications (RTA) support.
The Company shall market the new Wi-Fi 7 Products under its own brand name of IO by HFCL.
