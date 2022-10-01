JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Century Panels acquires Century Adhesives & Chemicals

HFCL launches Wi-Fi 7 portfolio of products
Business Standard

Coal India achieves 12.3% higher production; offtake remains muted

Capital Market 

In month of September 2022

Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved coal production of 45.7 million tonnes in month of September 2022 compared to 40.7 million tonnes in September 2021, recording an increase of 12.3%. Coal offtake was muted at 48.9 million tonnes in September 2022 compared to 48.4 million tonnes in September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU