Coal India achieves 12.3% higher production; offtake remains muted

In month of September 2022

Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved coal production of 45.7 million tonnes in month of September 2022 compared to 40.7 million tonnes in September 2021, recording an increase of 12.3%. Coal offtake was muted at 48.9 million tonnes in September 2022 compared to 48.4 million tonnes in September 2021.

