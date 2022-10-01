Century Panels acquires Century Adhesives & Chemicals

JUST IN
Century Plywood announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Century Panels has acquired the entire shareholding of Century Adhesives & Chemicals (CACL).

As such, CACL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Panels and a step down subsidiary of Century Plyboards (India) with effect from 1 October 2022.

CACL was incorporated on 18 July 2022 for purpose manufacturing and dealing in all kinds and forms of, adhesives, glues, resins, chemicals, organic compounds and inorganic compounds and is having its registered office at P-15/1, Taratala Road, Century House, Kolkata- 700 088.

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 14:53 IST

