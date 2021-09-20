Adani Ports rises after board OKs fund raising

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart enters into strategic partnership with Adani Group
Adani Ports successfully raises 20 years money from international markets
Adani Ports & SEZ slips as stock to exit from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Barometers trade lower; Adani shares rally
Adani Ports incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Gangavaram Port
-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone gained 0.98% to Rs 774.70 after the company's board on Saturday gave their in-principle approval for issuance of non-convertible debentures for capex/refinancing of existing debt on private placement basis.In an exchange filing, Adani Ports said, The board of directors in meeting held on 18 September 2021, has given their in-principle approval for issuance of non-convertible debentures for capex/refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purpose for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.
The debentures are to be issued will be listed on BSE and/ or National Stock Exchange of India.
APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to ports and logistics platform for India. The company reported 77% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,342 crore on a 99% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 4,557 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU