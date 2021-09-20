Adani Ports rises after board OKs fund raising

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone gained 0.98% to Rs 774.70 after the company's board on Saturday gave their in-principle approval for issuance of non-convertible debentures for capex/refinancing of existing debt on private placement basis.

In an exchange filing, Adani Ports said, The board of directors in meeting held on 18 September 2021, has given their in-principle approval for issuance of non-convertible debentures for capex/refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purpose for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

The debentures are to be issued will be listed on BSE and/ or National Stock Exchange of India.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to ports and logistics platform for India. The company reported 77% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,342 crore on a 99% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 4,557 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

