Volumes jump at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 September 2021.

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 44.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 134.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32733 shares. The stock dropped 1.83% to Rs.362.70. Volumes stood at 29596 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 28.32 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 110.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25714 shares. The stock gained 2.62% to Rs.1,733.40. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd clocked volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 35.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11409 shares. The stock gained 0.34% to Rs.3,551.55. Volumes stood at 26521 shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd saw volume of 6.76 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 30.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22166 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.1,461.50. Volumes stood at 20691 shares in the last session.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 14.2 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 19.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71816 shares. The stock slipped 1.59% to Rs.1,060.90. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

