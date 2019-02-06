Adani Ports & SEZ drops after declaring Q3 result

Ports & Special Economic Zone was down 2.21% to Rs 332 at 14:51 IST on BSE after the company announced its Q3 result during market hours today, 6 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 367.96 points, or 1% to 36,984.77

On the BSE, 4.99 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.01 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 341.75 and a low of Rs 319.20 so far during the day.

Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)'s consolidated profit after tax rose 42% to Rs 1410 crore on 5% rise in revenue to Rs 2824 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (excluding forex loss/gain) rose 3% to Rs 1843 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. EBITDA margin stood at 65% in Q3 December 2018.

Karan Adani, of said the company will continue its strategy to diversify cargo mix and continuously add economic hinterland reach.

Ports and Special Economic Zone, a part of globally-diversified Adani Group, is the largest and operator in

