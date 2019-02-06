Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 29.2, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.33% rally in and a 14.4% fall in the PSU Bank index.

is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 29.2, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 11035.6. The Sensex is at 36916.55, up 0.82%. has lost around 17.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2910.2, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)