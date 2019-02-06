Digjam Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
3P Land Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2019.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2019.
Digjam Ltd lost 19.95% to Rs 3.09 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 98131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19021 shares in the past one month.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd crashed 14.79% to Rs 4.61. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56610 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd tumbled 13.58% to Rs 5.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2168 shares in the past one month.
Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd dropped 13.17% to Rs 26.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3294 shares in the past one month.
Skipper Ltd pared 12.33% to Rs 53.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7881 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU