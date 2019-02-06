Digjam Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2019.

lost 19.95% to Rs 3.09 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 98131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19021 shares in the past one month.

crashed 14.79% to Rs 4.61. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56610 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 13.58% to Rs 5.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2168 shares in the past one month.

dropped 13.17% to Rs 26.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3294 shares in the past one month.

pared 12.33% to Rs 53.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7881 shares in the past one month.

