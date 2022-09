Adani Ports signs concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

To develop Berth no. 2 at Haldia Dock Complex

HDC Bulk Terminal (HBTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has signed the Concession Agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) for mechanization of Berth no. 2 at Haldia Port. This is in continuation to the selection of APSEZ as a successful bidder by SMPK earlier in February.

As per the Concession Agreement signed between SMPK and HBTL, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed to implement the project will get the rights to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and manage the bulk terminal with a capacity of 3.74 million tons per annum for a concession period of 30 years at Haldia Dock Complex, Haldia. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 298 crore.

