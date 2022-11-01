Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 68.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.83% to Rs 5210.80 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 68.53% to Rs 1677.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 995.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.83% to Rs 5210.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3922.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5210.803922.85 33 OPM %55.4764.56 -PBDT2754.692453.08 12 PBT1900.391670.35 14 NP1677.48995.34 69
