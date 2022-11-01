Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 3.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.66% to Rs 13129.50 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra declined 3.98% to Rs 1285.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1338.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 13129.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10881.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13129.5010881.3014.8118.332155.602241.101663.901898.101285.401338.70

