Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 23.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 1930.96 croreNet profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 23.43% to Rs 113.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 1930.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1619.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1930.961619.64 19 OPM %10.3210.05 -PBDT197.12162.38 21 PBT151.98120.32 26 NP113.5792.01 23
