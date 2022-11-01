Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 23.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 1930.96 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 23.43% to Rs 113.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 1930.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1619.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1930.961619.6410.3210.05197.12162.38151.98120.32113.5792.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)