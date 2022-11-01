JUST IN
Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 55.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.28% to Rs 20587.91 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank declined 55.25% to Rs 494.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1104.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.28% to Rs 20587.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18335.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income20587.9118335.49 12 OPM %49.0351.34 -PBDT626.44888.93 -30 PBT626.44888.93 -30 NP494.111104.25 -55

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 15:10 IST

