Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone January total cargo volumes at 24.74 MMT

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced its monthly business update before market hours today, 4 February 2022.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled 250 MMT (million metric tons) during ten months of operations along with a cargo volume of 259 MMT. In January 2022, APSEZ portfolio of ports handled a total cargo volume stood at 24.74 MMT. The cargo composition for the month remained stable with dry cargo at 47%, container at 40%, liquid (including crude) at 12.5% and gas cargo at 0.5%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported 6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,479 crore on a 1% rise in revenue to Rs 3,797 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and 6 ports and terminals on the East coast of India.

The scrip shed 1.58% to close at Rs 733.40 on BSE yesterday, 4 February 2022.

