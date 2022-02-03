Welspun Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godrej Properties Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2022.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd lost 7.43% to Rs 93.5 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34015 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd crashed 5.92% to Rs 1677.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56204 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd tumbled 5.90% to Rs 381.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32156 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd dropped 5.33% to Rs 159.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd slipped 5.23% to Rs 411. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32618 shares in the past one month.

