Board of Geecee Ventures approves buyback of shares up to Rs 11 cr

At meeting held on 22 May 2019

Geecee Ventures announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has considered and approved The Buyback up to 8,14,815 fully paid- up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company ('Equity Shares') representing up to 3.75 % of the total number of Equity Shares of the Compay at a price of Rs. 135 per Equity Share ('Buy Back Price') (including premium of Rs 125/- per Equity Share) payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 11 crore.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:49 IST

