Board of Geecee Ventures approves buyback of shares up to Rs 11 cr

-
ALSO READ
Peel-Works gets $5 mn in funding from Equanimity Ventures, HDFC Bank and others
RvR Ventures to expand portfolio management business in different countries
Indiabulls Ventures climbs 9 pc in early trade after settling case with Sebi
InMotion Ventures invests in travel platform WeTrip
Hinduja Ventures standalone net profit declines 24.97% in the March 2019 quarter
-
At meeting held on 22 May 2019Geecee Ventures announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has considered and approved The Buyback up to 8,14,815 fully paid- up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company ('Equity Shares') representing up to 3.75 % of the total number of Equity Shares of the Compay at a price of Rs. 135 per Equity Share ('Buy Back Price') (including premium of Rs 125/- per Equity Share) payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 11 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU