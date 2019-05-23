JUST IN
Board of Quess Corp approves acquisition of balance 30% stake in Golden Star Facilities and Services

At meeting held on 22 May 2019

The Board of Quess Corp at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved increase of the Company's stake in Golden Star Facilities and Services, subsidiary of the company. Consequently, GSFS will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, on completion of the acquisition of additional 30% stake in GSFS for Rs 35 crore.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:44 IST

