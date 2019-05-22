Board of Patels Airtemp (India) approves incorporation of subsidiary in US

-
Patels Airtemp (India) announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved to constitute 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company under the name of Patels Airtemp (USA) Inc., a Corporation formed in the State of Delaware, USA having its Registered Office situated at 2140 South Dupont Highway, in the city of Camden, DE 19934, County of KENT.
