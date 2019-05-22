Board of Patels Airtemp (India) approves incorporation of subsidiary in US

announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved to constitute 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company under the name of Patels Airtemp (USA) Inc., a Corporation formed in the State of Delaware, USA having its situated at 2140 South Highway, in the city of Camden, DE 19934, County of KENT.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)