Board of Patels Airtemp (India) approves incorporation of subsidiary in US

Patels Airtemp (India) announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has approved to constitute 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company under the name of Patels Airtemp (USA) Inc., a Corporation formed in the State of Delaware, USA having its Registered Office situated at 2140 South Dupont Highway, in the city of Camden, DE 19934, County of KENT.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 18:26 IST

