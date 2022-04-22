Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Ocean Sparkle

-
ALSO READ
APSEZ 9M 2021 cargo volumes spurt 35% Y-o-Y to 234.31 MT
APSEZ October 2021 cargo volumes rises 7% M-o-M to 24.76 MMT
Adani Ports operational performance update for October 2021
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone January total cargo volumes at 24.74 MMT
APSEZ November 2021 cargo volumes grow 4% Y-o-Y to 24.74 MMT
-
Through its subsidiary - The Adani Harbour ServicesAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) through its subsidiary, The Adani Harbour Services (TAHSL), has entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Ocean Sparkle (OSL), India's leading thirdparty marine services provider. Key activities carried by the company include towage, pilotage, and dredging. With an asset base of 94 owned vessels and 13 third-party owned vessels, OSL is a market leader. OSL is valued at an enterprise value of Rs 1,700 crore with Rs 300 crore of free cash in the company.
OSL's attractive capital structure, quality operations and sustainable cash flows are reflected in its attractive credit rating (AA- by ICRA). The Company is expected to have revenue of Rs ~600 crore, EBITDA of Rs ~310 crore and PAT of Rs ~135 crore in FY22. Around 92% of OSL's total revenue was contributed by marine services (Towage & Pilotage), and the remaining 8% is from dredging and other offshore services combined. The net debt to EBITDA ratio is less than 1x. APSEZ's acquisition of OSL concluded at an attractive EV/ FY23E EBITDA of 5.7x.
On the back of operational and financial synergies, the consolidated revenue and EBITDA of Adani Harbour Services is expected to jump ~100% and reach around Rs 5,000 crore & Rs 4,000 crore respectively by FY27.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU