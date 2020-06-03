Volumes spurt at Indian Overseas Bank counter

Indian Overseas Bank registered volume of 149.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.96 lakh shares

D B Corp Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 June 2020.

Indian Overseas Bank registered volume of 149.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.87% to Rs.9.45. Volumes stood at 19.8 lakh shares in the last session.

D B Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 23.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.04% to Rs.73.90. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd registered volume of 31.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.82% to Rs.41.80. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd notched up volume of 129.94 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.97% to Rs.64.40. Volumes stood at 16.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd clocked volume of 88943 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15011 shares. The stock gained 13.12% to Rs.1,803.80. Volumes stood at 16557 shares in the last session.

