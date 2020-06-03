Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 113.12 points or 0.78% at 14363.82 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 2.9%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.34%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 2.18%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.33%),NELCO Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.13%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 0.78%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 0.59%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.4%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, CESC Ventures Ltd (up 4.98%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 4.98%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (up 4.97%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 497.38 or 1.47% at 34322.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 150.9 points or 1.51% at 10130.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.43 points or 2.13% at 11671.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.98 points or 1.6% at 4123.09.

On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 597 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

